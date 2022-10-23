NSW, Queensland, Victoria And Tasmania Brace For More Flooding

With up to 150mm of rain expected on the NSW north coast, thousands of residents are again bracing for floods.

The latest evacuation orders have been issued for Moree as a new major flood peak looms on the Mehi River, a tributary of the Gwydir River, threatening to surpass a 10.87m high mark recorded 67 years ago.

In all, there are 120 flood warnings current around NSW, 20 of them at emergency level.

A man in his 30s died in a suspected drowning on Saturday at West Ballina, on the far north coast, while two men stranded in vehicles in the Southern Tablelands centre of Yass were rescued overnight.

Authorities say renewed thunderstorms have impacted multiple flood-affected communities along swollen rivers.

Most are in areas surrounding Moree, Gunnedah and the neighbouring village of Carroll on the northern Namoi River, the Riverina town of Narrandera on the Murrumbidgee and Moama on the Murray River.

In Victoria, the Murray River has surpassed the 1993 flood level at Echuca on the Victoria-NSW border, as the premier urges remaining residents to consider evacuating.

More rain is forecast for the flood-hit state as a low pressure system moves over northern Victoria on Sunday.

The state's northeast and far northwest are tipped to cop the brunt of the falls and the Bureau of Meteorology predicts the system will bring wet weather to southern Victoria early in the week.

At Echuca, authorities warned anyone left in the area to leave after water spilled over a levee near the centre of town on Saturday.

More than 65 flood warnings remain active in Victoria.

Kerang residents are advised to evacuate amid fears flood water might not recede for a month or more.

In Queensland six emergency alerts are active.

Residents in Brisbane, Redlands City, the North Burnett region, Noosa, on the Fraser Coast and at Gympie are subject to advice warnings.

In Tasmania, 12 emergency warnings are current.

Watch and act alerts are in place for residents along the North Esk, Lake and Liffey rivers in the north.

Flood advice alerts are current for those on the Meander, Mersey, St Pauls, Macquarie, South Esk and Jordan rivers.