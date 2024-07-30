NSW & Queensland On Alert For Record Low Temperatures With Sub-Zero Already Recorded In Some Areas

Goulburn Airport recorded the lowest temperature at 6.30am, with the temperature dropping to -5.7C, while the slopes in the south-west were a freezing -4.7C.

Toowoomba in Queensland also recorded -5.7C in the morning, while out near the Darling Downs the temperature fell to -5.4C.

According to senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Miriam Bradbury, only the coastal belt of NSW and Queensland saw temperatures above zero on Tuesday morning, and while records haven’t been broken yet, the possibility remains.

"We are expecting to see the cold mornings persisting," Bradbury told ABC News.

"While today and yesterday were looking like the coldest mornings, there is still a chance that tomorrow we may see some records broken."