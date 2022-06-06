The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Public Sector Workers To Get Pay Rise, Health Care Workers To Also Receive $3000 Payment

NSW Public Sector Workers To Get Pay Rise, Health Care Workers To Also Receive $3000 Payment

NSW public sector workers will get a three per cent pay rise in the next financial year and up to 3.5 per cent the year after, depending on productivity gains.

The possible 6.5 per cent increase over the next two years is higher than the annual 2.5 per cent standing cap, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

In recognition of their work during the pandemic, existing health workers, paramedics, midwives, cleaners and other NSW Health employees will receive a one-off payment of $3000.

The increases are “fair and sustainable” in the current economic climate, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said.

"NSW is currently enjoying the lowest unemployment on record, and it is important to maintain competitive wages to attract and retain the best talent,” he said.

“In the context of a strong and growing economy this two-year increase to wages is an affordable and sensible policy."

The increase comes as public sectors, such as teachers, nurses, paramedics and other government workers, have taken part in industrial action in recent months.

The Public Service Association vowed there would be a strike on Wednesday if the government did not commit to a 5.4 per cent pay rise by Monday.

The union will consider the offer but wait to see it in writing, PSA general secretary Stewart Little told AAP on Monday.

Finance Minister Damien Tudehope called on unions to pause industrial action.

With AAP.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.