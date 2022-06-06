NSW Public Sector Workers To Get Pay Rise, Health Care Workers To Also Receive $3000 Payment

The possible 6.5 per cent increase over the next two years is higher than the annual 2.5 per cent standing cap, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

In recognition of their work during the pandemic, existing health workers, paramedics, midwives, cleaners and other NSW Health employees will receive a one-off payment of $3000.

The increases are “fair and sustainable” in the current economic climate, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said.

"NSW is currently enjoying the lowest unemployment on record, and it is important to maintain competitive wages to attract and retain the best talent,” he said.

“In the context of a strong and growing economy this two-year increase to wages is an affordable and sensible policy."

The increase comes as public sectors, such as teachers, nurses, paramedics and other government workers, have taken part in industrial action in recent months.

The Public Service Association vowed there would be a strike on Wednesday if the government did not commit to a 5.4 per cent pay rise by Monday.

The union will consider the offer but wait to see it in writing, PSA general secretary Stewart Little told AAP on Monday.

Finance Minister Damien Tudehope called on unions to pause industrial action.

With AAP.