NSW Public Sector Overhauls Parental Leave Scheme

Co-parents can now expect 14 weeks paid parental leave each and will scrap defining parents between a ‘primary’ and ‘secondary’ carer. In addition, a further two weeks can be granted if the 14 weeks have been used.

“Children don’t see their parents as ‘primary carers’ or ‘secondary carers’ - just as mums or dads,” said NSW Treasurer Matt Kean.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet also hopes it will encourage more men to take parental leave.

“While most parents across Australia are entitled to paid primary parental leave, only 12 per cent of those who take it are men… Supporting all parents to spend more precious days with their newborn children helps them form bonds that last a lifetime," he said.

Whilst these changes are for the public sector, Perrottet hopes the scheme will encourage other businesses to take note.

Foster parents, permanent or long-term foster carers will also be able to access parental leave. Single parents will be eligible for the full 16 weeks of parental leave.

In addition, parents will also be able to access the leave until two years after the birth or adoption of their new child.

“These changes to our parental leave offerings will encourage more equal sharing of caring responsibilities right from the start of a child’s life,” the state’s Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, said.

The changes will take effect in October.