NSW Premier Tells Parents To Set A Better Example On ‘Cesspit’ Social Media

A specialist adviser will be appointed to help NSW schools manage difficult student behaviour exacerbated by the disruption to learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the chief behaviour adviser would guide state, independent and Catholic schools on the best way to deal with poor student conduct.

Learning disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic magnified behavioural issues and was the catalyst for the initiative.

The role of social media and online behaviour could be an area the specialist examined, and new respect awards for students would also be rolled out to improve behaviour and regard for others on social platforms.

But the Premier put the onus of responsibility back on parents, saying parents should “set the highest standards possible when it comes to social media engagement”.

“Parents, adults in our society, have an obligation to lead and treat people with respect, and the reality is, social media becomes more and more of a cesspit, which is led by adults in the main,” Perrottet said.

“As adults we have a responsibility to lead by example. We can hardly expect our kids to respect others on social media when we don’t ourselves.”With AAP.