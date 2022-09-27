The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Premier Tells Parents To Set A Better Example On ‘Cesspit’ Social Media

NSW Premier Tells Parents To Set A Better Example On ‘Cesspit’ Social Media

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has pleaded with adults to set better examples for their children on social media.

A specialist adviser will be appointed to help NSW schools manage difficult student behaviour exacerbated by the disruption to learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the chief behaviour adviser would guide state, independent and Catholic schools on the best way to deal with poor student conduct.

Learning disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic magnified behavioural issues and was the catalyst for the initiative.

The role of social media and online behaviour could be an area the specialist examined, and new respect awards for students would also be rolled out to improve behaviour and regard for others on social platforms.

But the Premier put the onus of responsibility back on parents, saying parents should “set the highest standards possible when it comes to social media engagement”.

“Parents, adults in our society, have an obligation to lead and treat people with respect, and the reality is, social media becomes more and more of a cesspit, which is led by adults in the main,” Perrottet said.

“As adults we have a responsibility to lead by example. We can hardly expect our kids to respect others on social media when we don’t ourselves.”With AAP.

Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart
NEXT STORY

Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart

    Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart

    For many, our morning coffee is a matter of the heart, but a recent study suggests the benefits are not simply pleasure, but that drinking coffee can benefit heart health.
    Woman Sends Edible Resume On A Cake To Nike In Hopes Of Getting Hired

    Woman Sends Edible Resume On A Cake To Nike In Hopes Of Getting Hired

    A LinkedIn user has gone viral after sharing her plan to send her resume printed on a cake directly to Nike during a party.
    Googly Eyes on Cars Could be the Next Road-Safety Initiative

    Googly Eyes on Cars Could be the Next Road-Safety Initiative

    It turns out pedestrians are less likely to walk in front of self-driving cars when they have big, stupid eyes.
    Airline Pilot Goes Viral After Congratulating Passenger Mid-Flight For Beating Breast Cancer

    Airline Pilot Goes Viral After Congratulating Passenger Mid-Flight For Beating Breast Cancer

    A pilot in the U.S. has gone viral after making a heart-warming announcement congratulating a passenger who had just beaten breast cancer.
    Vet Reveals Which Dog Breeds He'd Never Own

    Vet Reveals Which Dog Breeds He'd Never Own

    A veterinarian in the U.K. has revealed the dog breeds he would never own.