NSW Premier Rules Out Gas Ban For New Households

NSW will not follow Victoria's lead in banning gas connections in new households, despite Premier Chris Minns conceding electricity is far cheaper.

All new residential properties and subdivisions that require a planning permit in Victoria will only be powered by electricity from January 1, the state announced on Friday.

Residents of the all-electric homes are expected to save $1000 per year on their energy bills.

While NSW had been on the fence over the weekend, the premier on Monday drew a line through a similar gas ban.

"We're not pursuing that," he told 2GB on Monday.

A ban would further complicate the challenges NSW faced as coal-fired power stations were retired and renewable energy zones are quickly built, Mr Minns said.

Victoria's higher proportion of gas-powered households and their reliance on the fuel made the factors informing their decision distinct from NSW.

Mr Minns pointed to the "significant savings" for fully-electric households and experts' expectations that economics would lead to a decline in gas connections.

But federal crossbench MPs were scathing of the premier's decision to lock new homeowners and renters into paying two energy bills long into the future.

"Chris Minns has shown a huge lack of leadership on climate, not just by not banning new gas, but actually in terms of not even committing to the previous coalition government's commitment on climate," Allegra Spender said.

Kylea Tink wanted the federal government to end the states' gas "addiction" while Zali Steggall urged more support to help households switch to all-electric stoves.

"Gas in the household accelerates and increases the risk of asthma and respiratory diseases and it is not the healthiest form," Ms Steggal said.

The premier's call comes a day after NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said her office was still contemplating a gas ban.

"We're not ruling it out all together but I've got to say it's not a priority," she told reporters on Sunday.

With AAP.

