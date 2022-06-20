NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet To Review $25 Million Cost Of Putting Aboriginal Flag On Sydney Harbour Bridge

Speaking to 2GB’s breakfast radio show on Monday, Perrottet acknowledged the criticism of the cost.

“It doesn’t seem to pass the pub test when it comes to putting up a flag,” he said.

“I accept that it’s not a simple process, and it’s not a simple construction.

“But like most fair-minded people across the state, I would say that it seems to be a pretty ridiculous and outrageous cost.”

Perrottet explained the blowout cost was due to the size of the flag pole and the heritage status of the Bridge.

“The advice that I’ve received is that it’s complex, there are heritage concerns, all three poles will need to be replaced, and all three of them are the equivalent size of a six-storey building,” Perrottet said.

He said he would go through the costing “line-by-line” to make sure taxpayers were getting value for money.

The change in attitude comes after the Premier laughed off concerns during the announcement on Sunday, which he said was due to frustration at the bureaucratic process.

“I don’t know, but it does (cost $25 million), apparently,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“I’m even surprised it takes this long. “I’ll go to Bunnings myself and climb up there and put the pole up.”

The Premier expects the flag will be raised by the end of the year.