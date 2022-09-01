The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet Says Negotiations With Rail Unions Are Over After 3 Months Of Strikes

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet Says Negotiations With Rail Unions Are Over After 3 Months Of Strikes

Premier Dominic Perrottet insists negotiations with the NSW rail unions are over and it's time to vote on a take-it-or-leave it offer - or return to the industrial umpire.

The protracted industrial dispute escalated after the premier threatened on Wednesday to rip up an enterprise agreement after months of industrial action on the state's rail system that's caused chaos for commuters.

"This cannot go on any longer," the premier said on Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

The government has offered to make around $1 billion of modifications to the Korean-built New Intercity Fleet (NIF) but no agreement has been reached on a new enterprise agreement.

"We will put the offer to them in writing. They are required to put that to their members for a vote," the premier said.

That process could take a month and the government is calling for an end to any industrial action for that period.

"If that is breached then we will apply to the Fair Work Commission for the current agreement to be terminated," he said.

If that happens Mr Perrottet says the existing enterprise agreement and the offer to modify the mothballed intercity fleet is off the table.

In July the FWC rejected the government's application to force the union to suspend its industrial action.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW secretary Alex Claassens says threats from the NSW government to rip up an enterprise agreement are empty rhetoric.

"The premier and his cronies can make as many empty threats as they like but they will be prevented by the Fair Work Commission from ripping up any enterprise agreement, simple as that," he said on Thursday.

"The RTBU will continue to negotiate in good faith and will guarantee the next two weeks free from strikes. After that, we'll see what happens.

"There is no way they're allowed to do that ... there are laws in this country," Mr Claassens said.

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger
NEXT STORY

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

A pilot has threatened to end a flight due to passengers Airdropping nudes to other patrons.
This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

The internet has been left confused after a TikTok video revealed a head-scratching optical illusion.
Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

How “new” do you have to look to read the news?
New Survey Reveals The Top Comforts That Make Your House Feel Like A Home

New Survey Reveals The Top Comforts That Make Your House Feel Like A Home

Having a cat, fresh sheets and the smell of meat roasting in the oven are among the top things that help turn your house into a home, according to a new survey.
Donald Trump's Truth Social App Banned From Google Play Store

Donald Trump's Truth Social App Banned From Google Play Store

Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social has been barred from being downloaded on Google Play.