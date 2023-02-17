NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet Backs Ban On “Harmful” Gay Conversion, Regardless Of Election

Ahead of a Sydney World Pride that is set to be the biggest event in the state since the Olympics, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet today announced his support for a ban on “harmful” gay conversion practices.

"There is no room for any harmful practices in NSW, particularly if they affect our young and vulnerable," Mr Perrottet said.

"When the parliament returns, my government will provide in-principle support for legislation that brings an end to any harmful practices.

"This is a complex matter and in working through it with parliamentary colleagues, we will carefully consider the legal expression and effect of such laws."

Already outlawed in multiple states, gay conversion therapy aims to change or suppress an LGBTQI+ person's sexuality based on the notion that they require treatment.

Equality Australia says the premier’s commitment is a welcome one within the LGBTQI community.

"Today's commitment by the premier is a welcome first step," Equality Australia legal director Ghassan Kassisieh said.

"It brings NSW into line with other states that are actively exploring ways to end these damaging practices and means that LGBTQA+ people and the voters of NSW can be assured that whoever wins the election will act on this issue."