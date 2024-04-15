NSW Premier Chris Minns Says Permanent Memorial Being Considered After Bondi Junction Stabbing

Speaking to ABC Radio, Premier Minns confirmed the government is considering a permanent memorial.

“We’re looking at a more permanent memorial at Bondi,” he said.

“It’s such a horrible and traumatic event for the city, maybe the families can draw some strength from the fact that there’s millions of people that are standing with them and caring about them.”

Floral tributes continue to grow outside the shopping centre,, while flags are at half mast around Sydney ahead of the Opera House sails being lit with a black ribbon on Monday night.

Among the victims was 38-year-old osteopath Ashlee Good, whose nine-month-old daughter was in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery for injuries she suffered in the attack.

Dawn Singleton, the 25-year-old daughter of multi-millionaire businessman John Singleton, was also killed in the attack, along with 47-year-old architect Jade Young, 30-year-old security guard Faraz Tahir and 55-year-old artist and designer Pikria Darchia.

The identity of the sixth victim, 27-year-old Chinese woman Yixuan Cheng, was revealed on Monday.

