The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

NSW Premier Chris Minns Says Permanent Memorial Being Considered After Bondi Junction Stabbing

NSW Premier Chris Minns Says Permanent Memorial Being Considered After Bondi Junction Stabbing

NSW Primer Chris Minns has flagged that a permanent memorial could be put in place following the stabbing deaths of six people at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Speaking to ABC Radio, Premier Minns confirmed the government is considering a permanent memorial.

“We’re looking at a more permanent memorial at Bondi,” he said.

“It’s such a horrible and traumatic event for the city, maybe the families can draw some strength from the fact that there’s millions of people that are standing with them and caring about them.”

Floral tributes continue to grow outside the shopping centre,, while flags are at half mast around Sydney ahead of the Opera House sails being lit with a black ribbon on Monday night.

Among the victims was 38-year-old osteopath Ashlee Good, whose nine-month-old daughter was in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery for injuries she suffered in the attack.

Dawn Singleton, the 25-year-old daughter of multi-millionaire businessman John Singleton, was also killed in the attack, along with 47-year-old architect Jade Young, 30-year-old security guard Faraz Tahir and 55-year-old artist and designer Pikria Darchia.

The identity of the sixth victim, 27-year-old Chinese woman Yixuan Cheng, was revealed on Monday.

WIth AAPi

Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond
NEXT STORY

Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond

    Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond

    A bakery owner in Kansas has put out a plea on social media to help find her US$4,000 diamond, which she believes may have fallen from her engagement ring into a batch of cookie dough.
    Shoppers Amused By Brandy Melville’s New Australian Clothing Range

    Shoppers Amused By Brandy Melville’s New Australian Clothing Range

    Popular clothing store Brandy Melville has left Sydneysiders amused after a range of college-style garments adorned in familiar suburbs was released.
    Cat Looks Displeased After Being Rescued

    Cat Looks Displeased After Being Rescued

    UK firefighters had to carefully chisel out an adorably angry-looking cat after it got stuck between two walls.
    Infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience To Be Recreated In Los Angeles

    Infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience To Be Recreated In Los Angeles

    The infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience is set to be recreated in Los Angeles.
    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Calls Social Media A 'Scourge' After Bondi Junction Attack

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Calls Social Media A 'Scourge' After Bondi Junction Attack

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lashed social media as a "scourge" following the circulation of graphic images and videos from Bondi Junction's stabbing attack.