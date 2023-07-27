The Project

NSW Police Launch Taskforce After Yet Another Shooting On Sydney Streets

NSW Police have launched a taskforce following a string of shootings in Sydney.

New South Wales police today have launched a task force to crack down on the deadly exchange of fire in Sydney’s streets.

A 28-year-old man was killed outside his Canterbury home in the early hours of Thursday.

He is the first person to be shot in as many days, as police fear gang violence is spiralling out of control.

Two burned-out cars were found 30 minutes from the crime scene, which has become an ominous calling card linked with several recent shootings.

“We can assure the public we’ll not tolerate this level of violence on our streets, particularly by a very small number of criminals who want to play out their tit-for-tat in our streets,” said NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb.

Police have launched Taskforce Magnus to investigate links between the attacks.

“We’ll be throwing 100 extra police officers at this,” Webb said.

“We’re talking about 70 investigators dedicated to the taskforce and 30 additional proactive arms that will be patrolling the streets of south-west Sydney.”

The deaths date back to the execution-style killing of Alen Moradian, known as the Tony Soprano of Australia’s cocaine racket.

Two weeks later, brothers William and Eric Siale were hit at a salon in Marrickville, and both survived.

On Sunday, Ahmad Al-Azzam was shot multiple times as he sat in a parked car, and two others were caught in the crossfire. Al-Azzam died from his injuries on Thursday.

On Wednesday, criminal defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas was gunned down in his driveway in broad daylight.

Police are operating on the belief the shootings are linked to the illegal drug trade in Sydney’s west.

Locals living in the battleground suburbs fear the next move in what seems to be an increasing exchange of fire.

