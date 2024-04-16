NSW Police Declare Sydney Church Stabbing An Act Of Terrorism

NSW Police have declared it an act of terrorism.

As Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel preached at the altar of Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakely, a 16-year-old boy walked up to him and pulled out a knife, allegedly stabbing him repeatedly.

The graphic footage was captured on the church livestream.

Worshippers rush forward, pinning the teen - who was reportedly making comments about religion - to the ground.

The bishop, a popular and controversial figure, is known for speaking out against lockdowns, vaccines and Islam, with his sermons receiving millions of views online.

And last night, as word spread, thousands of his supporters swarmed, as police held the teen and barricaded themselves inside the church for safety.

Dozens of police cars were smashed. Two officers were injured, and one was left with a broken jaw as paramedics were forced to retreat.

The bishop, a priest and the attacker have been hospitalised but are expected to survive.

Just three months ago, the teen was placed on a good behaviour bond after facing court for a knife crime.

As tensions rise, Sydney’s Lakemba Mosque has increased security after receiving firebomb threats last night.

The second stabbing in Sydney in just three days leaving the community reeling as leaders call for calm.