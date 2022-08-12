The Project

NSW Parliament Scrutinised After Report Detailed Culture Of Bullying & Sexual Misconduct

A report detailing bullying and sexual misconduct inside the halls of NSW parliament comes days after a minister was sacked after allegations were levelled against her.

The report detailing bullying and sexual misconduct inside NSW parliament was conducted by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick. Ms Broderick has led 15 cultural reviews into major institutions including the NSW police and the Australian Defence Force.

The independent review was commissioned last year after several complaints were raised about abuse of staff.

One in five people who work in NSW parliament have experienced sexual harassment in the last five years, Macquarie Street's culture report has found.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has labelled the findings of the independent report into the culture at NSW parliament as "sobering, confronting and completely unacceptable".

Five people reported being sexually assaulted, and just more than one in four people experienced bulling in the last five years.

The extensive report interviewed members of parliament, their staff and parliamentary staff.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said there was zero tolerance for bullying, days before firing fair trading minister Eleni Petinos on 1 August.

"I have implemented as premier the strongest public workplace procedures and practices anywhere in the country ... to ensure confidence, particularly for people who are in a workplace where they don't feel safe," Mr Perrottet said last month.

"Every workplace across our state should be safe from sexual harassment and sexual assault, that is clearly not the case," Mr Perrottet said on Friday. "Clearly we have a culture in the NSW parliament that over time has become, in many instances, toxic and wrong." AAP With The Project

