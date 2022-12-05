The Project

NSW Parents To Be Given $500 For Before & After-School Care Help

Parents in NSW will be given a leg up as they head into the summer holidays with a bonus $500 voucher for before and after school care.

The vouchers are available for parents of school-aged children, including little ones starting kindergarten next year.

Premier Dominic Perrottet urged mums and dads heading into the long summer break to download the vouchers to cover the cost of vacation care.

"The before and after school care vouchers help to ease hip pocket pressure and give parents and carers the flexibility they need around work commitments," the premier said on Monday.

More than 263,000 vouchers worth $500 have already been claimed by parents.

The vouchers are available to download until January 31 and can be used until June 30.

Parents can use the Service NSW website to find before and after school providers that accept vouchers.

