NSW Nurses Go On Strike Over Pay Dispute

Nurses and midwives will walk off the job across NSW for 12 hours on Tuesday after demands for a 15-per-cent pay rise this year were rebuffed.

Premier Chris Minns denies suggestions the government has done nothing to fix nurses' wages and says the pay increase they want would cost more than the police force's entire annual wage budget.

The industrial relations commission on Monday ordered the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association to call off the strike action.

However, rallies are still scheduled to proceed in 16 locations including Albury, Newcastle, Tamworth and outside the premier's Sydney electorate office.

The union isn't happy that provisions for extra funding - for several health-focused promises powering Labor's 2023 election win - can't extend to wages.

Labor was "refusing to fix the gender pay gap" and deliver the state's largest female-dominated workforce fair and reasonable pay, union general secretary Shaye Candish said.

Three-in-four NSW public health workers are women, with median salaries 3.2 per cent below their male counterparts.

The union said an immediate 15-per-cent pay rise could be covered through capturing $3 billion in lost commonwealth health funding.

Mr Minns said the government's offer - 10.5 per cent pay rise over three years - was "fair" and should not be viewed as an insult.

"I have to tell taxpayers across the state, if we implemented a 15 per cent, one-year increase in salaries, it would cost $6.5 billion, that's more than we spend on the entire police force in one year," he told 2GB on Tuesday.

"We're in a tight fiscal and budget environment, but that doesn't mean we're offering zero, that's not the case and I don't want that to be percolating out in the community."

Skeleton staffing will be maintained but longer waits in emergency departments and planned surgery cancellations are expected.

Health Minister Ryan Park pointed the community to Healthdirect, urgent care services and telehealth GP clinics.

The union says members aren't taking the industrial action lightly.

"They strive to provide compassionate, high-quality care to our patients every day, but the NSW government's refusal to value us and put a decent offer on the table has left us with no choice," Ms Candish said.

The strikes come as Labor juggles multiple battles with unions over pay, having convinced most in 2023 into a snap, one-year deal for a four-per-cent wage rise.

Mr Minns said giving the nurses a 15 per cent bump would deliver a queue of other workers demanding an identical raise.

"Police, then teachers, then corrections officers and then those that work for paramedics would quite rightly knock on my door the very next day and say 'well we want 15 per cent as well'," he said.

"There's a limit to how much that we can pay."

Rail workers are also threatening to derail plans to bring driverless trains to Sydney's south.

The rail union on Monday formally applied to begin work bans on September 18 unless rail fares were reduced to 50 cents per trip.

With AAP.