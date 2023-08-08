NSW Nurses And Midwives Reluctantly Accept Pay Offer That Fell Short Of Union Demands

Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association voted 58 per cent in favour of taking the offer on Monday night following a lengthy negotiation process involving several heated strike actions in recent months.

The deal will be back-paid to 1 July and will also includes a 0.5 per cent superannuation increase.

The union's assistant general secretary, Michael Whaites, said the agreement fell short of union hopes and negotiations would continue for future increases.

"Accepting the one-year offer was a reflection that they will take the four per cent now, but more is needed," he said.

"Thankfully, the NSW government is consulting with public sector unions throughout this process, and we eagerly await the implementation of industrial relations reforms.

"Those reforms will only be adequate if they provide a pathway for nurses and midwives to win meaningful pay rises."

Mr Whaites said many members felt the offer didn't acknowledge their expertise and contribution to the state's public health system but that accepting the offer was a reflection of the present economic and political environment.

