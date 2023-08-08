The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Nurses And Midwives Reluctantly Accept Pay Offer That Fell Short Of Union Demands

NSW Nurses And Midwives Reluctantly Accept Pay Offer That Fell Short Of Union Demands

Nurses and midwives in NSW have accepted a four per cent pay rise offer, but many have rejected the deal for not fairly reflecting their crucial roles in the health system.

Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association voted 58 per cent in favour of taking the offer on Monday night following a lengthy negotiation process involving several heated strike actions in recent months.

The deal will be back-paid to 1 July and will also includes a 0.5 per cent superannuation increase.

The union's assistant general secretary, Michael Whaites, said the agreement fell short of union hopes and negotiations would continue for future increases.

"Accepting the one-year offer was a reflection that they will take the four per cent now, but more is needed," he said.

"Thankfully, the NSW government is consulting with public sector unions throughout this process, and we eagerly await the implementation of industrial relations reforms.

"Those reforms will only be adequate if they provide a pathway for nurses and midwives to win meaningful pay rises."

Mr Whaites said many members felt the offer didn't acknowledge their expertise and contribution to the state's public health system but that accepting the offer was a reflection of the present economic and political environment.

With AAP.

13 Children Removed After Child Abuse Network Bust
NEXT STORY

13 Children Removed After Child Abuse Network Bust

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    13 Children Removed After Child Abuse Network Bust

    13 Children Removed After Child Abuse Network Bust

    19 men have been charged and 13 children removed from harm after an investigation unravelled an elaborate dark web paedophile network, operating around Australia.
    Melbourne's Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Object

    Melbourne's Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Object

    Social media was flooded overnight with amazing pictures of a mysterious object streaking across south-eastern Australia.
    New Survey Reveals The Five ‘Personas’ Travellers Take On When They Get To An Airport

    New Survey Reveals The Five ‘Personas’ Travellers Take On When They Get To An Airport

    Half of Britons say they take on a new persona when they enter the airport, according to a British Airways survey.
    Nearly Half Of Us Use Our Phones On The Toilet

    Nearly Half Of Us Use Our Phones On The Toilet

    We all love our phones, and some of us will use them anytime and anywhere.
    A Siesta Is More Beneficial Than Air Conditioning In Summer Heat

    A Siesta Is More Beneficial Than Air Conditioning In Summer Heat

    Having a midday snooze could be a better way to combat the heat this summer.