NSW Liberals Plan To Launch Superannuation-Style Future Fund For All Newborn Children

Less than two weeks out from the March 25 election the major parties are campaigning hard on platforms of economic relief.

The premier unveiled the splashy centrepiece of his plan to secure a historic fourth term of government at the Liberal Party campaign launch on Sunday.

Costing about $850 million, the policy means a child born today could end up with $28,000 by the time they turn 18 - or as much as $49,000 with annual contributions of up to $1000 from parents.

The government would deposit $400 in an account for children 10 and younger, and parents would have the option of matching annual government payments of $400 until the child is 18, when it could be spent on their education or housing.

"This is all about making sure our children have greater opportunities than we do," Mr Perrottet told Seven's Sunrise on Monday.

"By the time the child is 18 years old and leaves school, they will have up to $49,000 which they can draw on for education and housing."

Labor says the policy is an admission the government doesn't have a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, the underinvestment in schools, or problems in the health system.

Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey says with the cost of living biting, most families simply can't afford the future fund scheme.

"Mr Perrottet wants to solve the problems of today using the bank of mum and dad," he said.

"This is a thought bubble that won't fix the teachers and nurses shortage or the underinvestment in our education and health systems."

Mr Perrottet also denied claims made by senior Liberal minister Victor Dominello that he was forced out of his role as gaming minister by the powerful club industry lobby group, ClubsNSW.

Mr Dominello told ABC's Four Corners the group is as powerful as the gun lobby in the US and called for an investigation into its influence on government.

"I was never under pressure as premier in relation to those issues," Mr Perrottet told ABC TV on Monday.

"That was not a focus of the decisions that we made when I put my cabinet together as premier.

"I've stood up in my time to ClubsNSW. I think my record speaks for itself."

Last month Mr Perrottet committed to a gaming reform package that includes a commitment to make every poker machine cashless by December 31, 2028.