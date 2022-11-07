NSW Kids Are Being Put To Work in Tuckshops Due To A Staff Shortage

Older generations are always complaining about how "kids these days are so soft" and "don’t appreciate hard work" because "back in my day we’d walk an hour in the snow to work in the coal mines and we didn’t even get a participation trophy for it".

So, here is some news that might bring a smile to their old leathery faces.

A shortage of tuckshop volunteers in NSW has triggered some schools to pull kids out of class and put them to work in the canteen.

Usually, parents would be the ones to volunteer their time to do this, but the cost-of-living crisis has made it too difficult for some parents to take a day off from their actual jobs.

And so, some schools are getting Year 6 kids to fill in and make a valid contribution to the economy instead of ‘doing their little Fortnite dances on the TikTok’ as some older readers might say.

Putting kids to work in the school canteen does seem like a risky move, if only from a profitability perspective.

If this writer were ever put in charge of serving slushies to kids on a 38-degree day, I’d be opting for the "one for you, one for me" form of service.

Of course, there are other potential issues with this scheme. Namely, those pesky child labour laws that prohibit kids from being put to work, and then there’s the argument that kids are meant to be at school to learn, not to fill in for staff.

But, some schools have been pretty creative in how they’ve sold this new initiative, claiming that it helps kids to develop leadership skills and that counting change is a great way to help the kids learn maths.

In fact, a spokesman for the Department of Education was very much aware of the practice and stated that: “Some schools offer students the opportunity to assist canteen staff during recess and lunch to develop their maths skills, leadership and responsibility.”

This is technically true, but one could argue that there are many jobs children could do that would offer them some sort of tangential educational benefit.

For example, if teachers call in sick, instead of getting a substitute teacher to take the class, perhaps children could volunteer to fill in.

This would certainly help them to develop leadership skills and maths skills, particularly if it is the maths teacher that has fallen ill.

Also, let’s be frank, it’s not that hard to be a substitute teacher; all the kids need to be able to do is a wheel in a TV and press play on Donnie Darko or whatever movie kids are watching these days.

Kiama Public School in NSW is one of the latest schools to get kids to work in the canteen.

“Kiama Public School will be providing an opportunity for Year 6 students to volunteer in the canteen during lunch on Monday and Tuesday each week on a rotational basis,” the note from the school said in July.

The term ‘opportunity’ is a much nicer way of saying ‘getting kids to work for free while missing their recess and lunch times’.

Having said that, it does seem like the kids do receive some compensation for their time, namely in the form of food from the canteen.

“The kids really enjoy it; they’re not preparing food or anything, you give them $1.50 worth of food, and they can take a garlic bread or a slushie at the end; that’s all they want,” P and C Central Coast school president Andrew Whitaker told The Daily Telegraph.

Which actually isn’t that bad a deal. Most kids would be happy to be paid in Zooper Doopers on a hot day, so it does seem like everyone wins out of this arrangement.