NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard To Quit Politics At Next State Election

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will become the 12th NSW coalition MP to quit politics at the next state election in March, leaving Premier Dominic Perrottet with a growing list of spots to fill.

The challenge of steering NSW through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent death of his brother, has factored into Hazzard's decision to call it quits at the next election.

The long-serving MP has represented the seat of Wakehurst on Sydney's northern beaches since first being elected in 1991.

The 71-year-old is best known for his six years as health minister and managing the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fronting the media daily to inform about the virus and urge adherence to recommended health measures.

Hazzard ended speculation about his future on Monday night, weeks after a group affiliated with "teal Independents" announced it would mount a challenge in the blue-ribbon Liberal seat.

"As NSW health minister, it has been the best of times and the worst of times," Hazzard said in a statement.

The best times were working with "incredibly talented medical and non-medical staff in our health system" and delivering 180 new hospitals and health facilities.

"The worst of times came with COVID-19. When the pandemic began, we were bracing for an expected 25,000 deaths in NSW in the first year," he said.

Opposition Leader Chris Minns praised Hazzard's commitment to science and expertise during the pandemic.

"He was at his strongest and most articulate ... arguing in favour of vaccinations, shooting down conspiracy theories, and I don't think it would have been an easy time for people to make that case," Minns said on Tuesday.

Minns then rattled off a list of senior ministers, including Brad Hazzard, David Elliott, Rob Stokes and Victor Dominello, who are departing from a government he says has run its course.

"Many people would be sound in drawing the conclusion that the government's best days are not in front of them," he said.

Minns said he expected the government to make a case for experience in the lead-up to the election.

AAP with The Project.

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

