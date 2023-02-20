NSW Government To Offer Cash To Young Drivers In Regional Areas So They Can Purchase Safer Cars

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced the Safer Cars for Country Kids program to help provide a $5000 subsidy to help get young people into safer cars.

Drivers under 25 who currently drive a used car with a safety rating of two stars and under, or a car that is more than 16 years old, could be eligible for the upgrade.

“We will get old and unsafe cars off our country roads and make it easier for young drivers to get behind the wheel of a safer car,” the premier said.

“This is extra incentive for kids in the bush to ditch their old cars and upgrade to a more modern vehicle with better safety features.

“Young drivers in regional areas clock up the miles, and this is one way we can lower the risk of country kids being seriously injured or losing their life in car accidents.”

A trial of 50 drivers will initially be selected, with the subsidy becoming available for up to 1000 young drivers in regional areas.

Peter Frazer OAM, President of Safer Australian Roads and Highways, threw his support for the initiative.

“Too many novice drivers in our regional communities are killed or seriously injured simply because their vehicles are not as safe as they could be,” Frazer said.

“Providing support to those who are most at risk will allow them to upgrade their cars to safer ones. This initiative will help save lives.”