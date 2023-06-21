NSW Government Orders Urgent Review Of Bus And Coach Safety Regulations

New South Wales Transport Minister Jo Haylen today announced the government has urgently instructed the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce to examine bus and coach safety regulations following this month's devastating Hunter Valley bus crash.

According to the minister, the task force has been asked to urgently examine safety management, seat belt use, and regulation concerns.

"When tragic events like this happen, we need to look at what we can do to ensure this doesn't happen again," Haylen told media on Wednesday.

"Passengers get onto buses and coaches expecting to be kept safe, and the task force will look at what needs to be done to improve passenger safety across the industry.

"We know seat belts save lives, but if there needs to be more enforcement around this issue put in place so something like this doesn't happen again, we will do it."

The review announcement comes after calls from John Gaffney, whose son Mitchell married Madeleine just hours before the crash, urged for seatbelts to be mandatory on all buses.

"Hopefully, something positive can come out of this tragedy," he said in a LinkedIn post.

"Fifty years ago, the fitting and wearing of seatbelts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars, saving countless lives since.

"Whilst my wife and I can't do this on our own, we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seatbelt and be compelled by laws to wear them."