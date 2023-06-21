The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Government Orders Urgent Review Of Bus And Coach Safety Regulations

NSW Government Orders Urgent Review Of Bus And Coach Safety Regulations

An urgent review of bus and coach safety regulations has been ordered by the New South Wales government following the catastrophic Hunter Valley crash.

New South Wales Transport Minister Jo Haylen today announced the government has urgently instructed the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce to examine bus and coach safety regulations following this month's devastating Hunter Valley bus crash.

According to the minister, the task force has been asked to urgently examine safety management, seat belt use, and regulation concerns.

"When tragic events like this happen, we need to look at what we can do to ensure this doesn't happen again," Haylen told media on Wednesday.

"Passengers get onto buses and coaches expecting to be kept safe, and the task force will look at what needs to be done to improve passenger safety across the industry.

"We know seat belts save lives, but if there needs to be more enforcement around this issue put in place so something like this doesn't happen again, we will do it."

The review announcement comes after calls from John Gaffney, whose son Mitchell married Madeleine just hours before the crash, urged for seatbelts to be mandatory on all buses.

"Hopefully, something positive can come out of this tragedy," he said in a LinkedIn post.

"Fifty years ago, the fitting and wearing of seatbelts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars, saving countless lives since.

"Whilst my wife and I can't do this on our own, we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seatbelt and be compelled by laws to wear them."

Young Australians Reignite The Push To Lower The Voting Age To 16
NEXT STORY

Young Australians Reignite The Push To Lower The Voting Age To 16

Advertisement

Related Articles

Young Australians Reignite The Push To Lower The Voting Age To 16

Young Australians Reignite The Push To Lower The Voting Age To 16

As far back as 2015, Labor was promising to give kids a say.
Banging Sounds Heard In Search For Missing Titanic Sub As Time Runs Out On Oxygen Supply

Banging Sounds Heard In Search For Missing Titanic Sub As Time Runs Out On Oxygen Supply

After three full days of searching for the Titan submersible search, there has been new hope for the families of the five people on board.
Government Urges Aussies To Check If They Have Some Unclaimed Money To Well, Claim

Government Urges Aussies To Check If They Have Some Unclaimed Money To Well, Claim

I knew I left that $1.5 billion somewhere.
Toy Story 5 Is Coming, And Best Buds Woody & Buzz Are Back

Toy Story 5 Is Coming, And Best Buds Woody & Buzz Are Back

The fifth instalment in the Toy Story series is set to see the return of fan favourites and best friends Woody and Buzz, according to Disney Pixar.
Perth Restaurant Fyre Bans All Vegans From Dining

Perth Restaurant Fyre Bans All Vegans From Dining

Perth restaurant ‘Fyre’ has banned all vegans from dining in following a heated dispute with a customer.