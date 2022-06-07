NSW Government Introduces Toll Relief Scheme For Sydney Drivers

The NSW government has announced drivers who spend more than $375 a year on tolls, up to a maximum of $750, will be eligible for a 40 per cent cashback.

"It's the most significant support when it comes to toll relief for families in the history of the state," Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Tuesday.

From July 1, NSW residents can use the ServiceNSW app to claim the rebates, which will be paid quarterly.

The new toll rebate scheme will replace the current scheme of giving drivers subsidised or free vehicle registration depending on their yearly toll spend.

The current scheme ends on July 1, but Perrottet said NSW residents will still be able to claim the registration benefit for one more year because it is based on the previous financial year.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the new scheme would benefit 300,000 more drivers than the current scheme, at the cost of $520 million.

"This is a small price to pay to ensure that more motorists can benefit from cash back into their bank accounts more often," he said.

The rebate will be available for small businesses and tradies, but heavy vehicles will be excluded.

Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said it is hoped the scheme will encourage people to use toll roads.

"By getting people on the motorways, we get them across the network quickly, reliably and more efficiently, but more importantly, get them out of sitting in traffic and back home to their families," she said.

However, Ward said the rebate is not available for drivers who use claim the existing cash back scheme for the M5.

With AAP.