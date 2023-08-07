The Project

NSW Government Considering Controversial Aerial Cull Of Brumbies In Kosciuszko National Park

The New South Wales government is considering changing the rules to allow the aerial culling of brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park, as the growing population is destroying the alpine region.

The culling would be another option to control the population of the wild horses in the National Park, and would be used alongside trapping and rehoming, and ground shooting.

Many environmentalists are saying more action is urgently needed to reduce damage caused to the region and to prevent the extinction of many threatened species.

"Kosciuszko National Park's ecosystems are under threat,” the government said in a statement.

"There is widespread recognition of the urgent need to reduce numbers of wild horses to protect more than 30 native threatened species."

Environment Minister Penny Sharpe stressed that without further action, wild horses could turn threatened species into extinct ones.

"There are simply too many wild horses for the park to cope," Sharpe said. "We must consider the introduction of aerial shooting, carried out by skilled, highly trained shooters to the highest animal-welfare standards."

NSW Greens environment spokesperson, Sue Higgins, even backed the move. Higginson said that it is “not acceptable” that feral horses are pushing critically endangered species to extinction.

The Greens also claimed that the former Liberal government was held captive by the Nationals who opposed the culls.

