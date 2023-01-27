The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Drivers Told To Be On Alert As School Zone Fines Begin Early

NSW Drivers Told To Be On Alert As School Zone Fines Begin Early

Motorists in NSW face $750,000 in school-zone fines over coming days despite students not returning to classes until next week.

School zones were back in effect across the state from Friday, with drivers reminded the zones also apply to student-free days.

Last January, NSW drivers racked up over $750,000 worth of fines for speeding in school zones over two student-free days- roughly three times the rate of a regular school day.

Most of those caught, or 85 per cent, were going less than 10km/h above the 40km/h limit and were automatically pinged by fixed or red light speed cameras.

Despite the apparent lack of awareness, hefty fines and double demerits still face those caught doing the wrong thing, NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury warned.

"Clearly people still are not getting the message that school zones operate on all gazetted school days, even on student-free days like today," Mr Khoury said.

"The fines are justifiably high because it's never okay to speed around a school, but if you're caught in a school zone today, you will receive a steep fine as well as double demerits."

The penalty for drivers caught doing up to 10km/h over the speed limit in school zones is $494 and two demerit points, or four in double demerit periods.

The NRMA is calling for renewed education surrounding school zone limits as well as efforts to curb dangerous parent behaviour, such as illegal parking, to make schools safer.

"Many councils and schools report that parent and guardian behaviour is the biggest challenge for road safety with people parking illegally in school zones. These behaviours are not only illegal they're also dangerous," Mr Khoury said.

"Our school zones are among the safest in the world and yet we know that complacency can be a killer, that's why the NRMA believes now is the time to inject new energy into our efforts to keep children safe around schools."

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed
NEXT STORY

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed

Advertisement

Related Articles

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed

According to Forbes contributor Tracy Brower, PhD, there’s never been a better time to find your dream job.
More And More People Are Getting Their Make-Up Done Before Heading Into The Birthing Room

More And More People Are Getting Their Make-Up Done Before Heading Into The Birthing Room

How dare they do something they enjoy
Court Orders Laser Tag Company To Pay $38 For Birthday Party Flop

Court Orders Laser Tag Company To Pay $38 For Birthday Party Flop

A British Columbia lawyer sued a laser tag company over a disappointing birthday party.
Beach Cabanas Are Taking Over Australia's Beaches, And People Are Divided

Beach Cabanas Are Taking Over Australia's Beaches, And People Are Divided

The Cancer Council are saying yay to Aussies opting for better sun safety by seeking shade. However, some are concerned they block the view to the water for lifeguards, make the beach more crowded and 'ruin the vibe' of Aussi
PIVOT! Delivery Drivers Abandon New Sofa In Stairway, Causing Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

PIVOT! Delivery Drivers Abandon New Sofa In Stairway, Causing Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

A man has slammed a furniture company after their failed attempt at bringing the sofa up the stairs got it lodged in the staircase, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.