NSW Dine And Discover Vouchers Expire Today, But App Crashes In Last-Minute Rush To Use Them

A mad rush by NSW residents to use their Dine and Discover vouchers has crashed the system.

The $25 vouchers, which are accessible on the Service NSW app until 11.59 pm on Thursday, were unavailable for many who tried to access them in the final days of the scheme.

“Something went wrong. We’re unable to load your vouchers. Try again later,” an error message read.

The NSW government said last week there were almost 12 million vouchers still unused, totalling more than $300 million.

Angry users took to social media to complain that they’d been left to pay for their meals instead of being able to sue the vouchers.

“Went to use our dine and discover voucher before they expire tomorrow. @ServiceNSW owes me a pizza,” said @Gamer_Rade.

“Well, thanks so much to @ServiceNSW and @NSWgov for the dine and discover vouchers which we were UNABLE to download tonight. We still ate at the local spending our money and hope the NSW Government and Premier give loyal workers a well-deserved pay adjustment! #epicfail,” @BurrawongGaian complained.

Service NSW responded to complaints on social media, saying “both issues had been resolved”.

“Due to the extremely high volume of voucher redemptions, the Service NSW vouchers database experienced two outages yesterday, one around 5 pm and one around 8:20 pm,” it said.

“Both issues were resolved within the hour, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

