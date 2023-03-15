NSW Couple Win Same $1 Million Lotto Prize After Lucky Mistake By The Husband

The woman bought entries for Monday and Wednesday's draw, and picked up a $1 million prize from it.

But those winnings doubled when her husband revealed he, too had bought tickets to the same draw, also picking up a $1 million prize.

Explaining how it happened, the man said he'd forgotten to put his wife's numbers on the game the week prior and said he'd put them on twice this week to make up for it after she "wasn't too happy" with him.

"It's actually a funny story as to why we ended up with the same entry twice," the man said.

"I forgot to put my wife's numbers on last week, and she wasn't too happy with me. So, this week I thought I'd put them on twice to make up for it.''

"Lo and behold, this morning, she kept crossing off number after number on her ticket, and once we realised we'd won $1 million on one ticket, I thought I should probably tell her about the second identical ticket too."

The woman has been playing the same numbers for 30 years, and always believed they would eventually win.

"I can't believe this has happened to us," he said.