NSW Communities Facing Another Flood Clean-Up

More than 200 millimetres of rain on Friday night saw the Warragambah Dam overflow, and by Saturday night riverside communities across NSW were bracing for the worst.

By Sunday morning the SES had carried out around 200 rescues around the state.

For some communities, it’s the seventh flood in two-and-a-half years.

On Sunday, the state government declared some areas natural disaster zones, which allows locals to access much-needed funds to begin the cleanup.

Anxious locals are also for assurance from the state government that it’s doing all it can to stop the flooding once and for all.