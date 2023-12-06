The Project

NSW Bracing For Heatwave With Temperatures Set To Hit 40C

Australia, it’s about to get hot.

Much of NSW and parts of Queensland, South Australia, West Australia, the Northern Territory and ACT are predicted to cop soaring temperatures until Friday.

NSW residents are in for a sweltering period with a severe heatwave warning issued from Wednesday which is expected to last for the next three days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents in the central tablelands, central west slopes and plains and lower and upper western districts for above average temperatures, with some areas tipped to reach the high 30C to low 40C.

The Illawarra, Hunter and Riverina regions were also issued with a severe heatwave warning.

NSW Health also warned about the effects of heatwaves on vulnerable people, including those over 65 years, babies, young children, pregnant women and the homeless.

People are being urged to avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day, to wear sunscreen, sunglasses and hats and stay hydrated.

With AAP.

