The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Braces For Train, Nurse, Midwife And Teachers Strikes This Week

NSW Braces For Train, Nurse, Midwife And Teachers Strikes This Week

NSW is bracing for a week of industrial action with train drivers, nurses and midwives and teachers calling for better pay and staffing.

Rail commuters have been warned to expect delays with action by The Rail, Tram and Bus Union starting on Tuesday with a go-slow, with train drivers limited to 60 km/h.

The action will escalate until Friday when drivers will refuse to drive foreign-built trains.

The union's NSW head Alex Claassens said without those trains the network would be reduced to about 30 per cent capacity.

The action is driven by safety concerns over a new fleet of Korean-built trains, which the union maintains need to be modified to keep passengers safe.

Transport Minister David Elliott says he is "open minded about the modifications so long as it doesn't cost taxpayers unnecessarily" and "so long as it doesn't void the warrant".

"At a time when the NSW economy is facing headwinds ... to unnecessarily spend money on modifying or making all the modifications that the union's asked for I think would be irresponsible," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

Public and Catholic school teachers across the state are also frustrated and will be striking for 24-hours on Thursday.

Teachers are calling for a pay rise to keep up with rising inflation as they grapple with unsustainable workloads and worsening staff shortages.

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said internal Department of Education documents showed more than 1900 permanent teaching positions were vacant last month - 67 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

"We have children across NSW missing out every single day because of the teacher shortages, including those in Year 12 which is the most vital year of their schooling," he said.

Nurses and midwives are also planning to stop work for various hours - from two hours to 24 hours - on Tuesday demanding better staff to patient ratios.

Hundreds are expected to participate in a mass meeting of union members in Sydney CBD.

"The government has ignored the need to address the extra extreme workloads nurses and midwives are juggling," NSW Nurses and Midwives Association leader Shaye Candish said.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said unions organising illegal strikes should cop steep penalties.

The government wants to impose maximum fines of up to $55,000 for the first day of illegal industrial action and $27,500 for each subsequent day.

Meanwhile, environmental group Blockade Australia's has also flagged a week of disruptive protests in Sydney, with 11 of the group arrested on Monday.

About 50 protesters marched north the city on Monday but they were blocked by a heavy police presence from gaining access to the Harbour Bridge - a previous target of the group.

One of the climate activists blocked access to the Harbour Tunnel with a car for about an hour, creating traffic chaos with queues stretchining several kilometres.

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix
NEXT STORY

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

Advertisement

Related Articles

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.