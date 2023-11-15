NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

AFL boss Andrew Dillon's desire to have "footy in every home around the country" is the driving factor behind the change.

The following week will see a full set of nine games for round one of the competition.

Finalists Sydney and Melbourne will start the new campaign with a clash at the SCG on Thursday March 7, with new Swans ruckman Brodie Grundy to face his former teammates for the first time.

The Brisbane Lions host Carlton at the Gabba the following night before Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick takes centre stage, leading the Suns into battle with his former club Richmond at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday.

GWS will meet reigning premiers Collingwood at Giants Stadium later that night.

The Lions-Blues and Giants-Magpies meetings are rematches of last season's preliminary finals.

The AFL hopes the set of Opening Round fixtures will give it a leg up in the northern markets.

"We were fortunate to be in a position where we were able to have access to our major venues in Queensland and New South Wales a weekend earlier than usual which gave us a unique opportunity to play these four games in key markets where footy continues to grow in popularity," Dillon said.

With AAP.