The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

NSW And Queensland To Host Inaugural ‘Opening Round’ To Start The 2024 AFL Season

The AFL will begin its 2024 season with an inaugural ‘Opening Round’, which will see a marquee set of four fixtures in Queensland and NSW.

AFL boss Andrew Dillon's desire to have "footy in every home around the country" is the driving factor behind the change.

The following week will see a full set of nine games for round one of the competition.

Finalists Sydney and Melbourne will start the new campaign with a clash at the SCG on Thursday March 7, with new Swans ruckman Brodie Grundy to face his former teammates for the first time.

The Brisbane Lions host Carlton at the Gabba the following night before Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick takes centre stage, leading the Suns into battle with his former club Richmond at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday.

GWS will meet reigning premiers Collingwood at Giants Stadium later that night.

The Lions-Blues and Giants-Magpies meetings are rematches of last season's preliminary finals.

The AFL hopes the set of Opening Round fixtures will give it a leg up in the northern markets.

"We were fortunate to be in a position where we were able to have access to our major venues in Queensland and New South Wales a weekend earlier than usual which gave us a unique opportunity to play these four games in key markets where footy continues to grow in popularity," Dillon said.

With AAP.

Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
NEXT STORY

Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

    Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

    Israel has said it is carrying out a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas" at Al-Shifa Hospital.
    Kim Kardashian Named As GQs Man Of The Year For 2023

    Kim Kardashian Named As GQs Man Of The Year For 2023

    Kim Kardashian has been named GQ’s Man Of The Year!
    Matildas Named As Australia's Word Of The Year For 2023

    Matildas Named As Australia's Word Of The Year For 2023

    Australia's national football team has waltzed into the history books again, this time as the namesake for the 2023 word of the year.
    Rental Affordability Worsening In Australia

    Rental Affordability Worsening In Australia

    A new report has detailed how rental affordability has sunk to a new all-time low across Australia.
    Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Rises From The (Political) Dead

    Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Rises From The (Political) Dead

    Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to politics as the country's new Foreign Secretary.