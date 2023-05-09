NRL Declares It Will Back The ‘Yes’ Campaign In The Voice Referendum

In a statement, the National Rugby League said it was a proud supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and is committed to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

“First Nations communities have deep bonds with rugby league and are part of our fabric at all levels, from grassroots participants and fans to the Indigenous stars who light up the NRL and NRLW," the league said in a statement.

"True change comes through listening, learning and taking action and we encourage everyone in the rugby league community to get informed by the facts, and use their voice, so that we can move forward together."

The NRL added it has had its own independent Voice since the commencement of the Australian Rugby League Commission.

“The Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council (ARLIC) plays an integral role in making representations to the ARLC with ideas and views on behalf of Indigenous peoples across the game,” it said.

Its position follows support for the 'yes' campaign from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and AFL clubs Collingwood and West Coast.

With AAP.