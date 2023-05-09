The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NRL Declares It Will Back The ‘Yes’ Campaign In The Voice Referendum

NRL Declares It Will Back The ‘Yes’ Campaign In The Voice Referendum

The NRL has declared it will back the ‘Yes’ campaign in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

In a statement, the National Rugby League said it was a proud supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and is committed to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

“First Nations communities have deep bonds with rugby league and are part of our fabric at all levels, from grassroots participants and fans to the Indigenous stars who light up the NRL and NRLW," the league said in a statement.

"True change comes through listening, learning and taking action and we encourage everyone in the rugby league community to get informed by the facts, and use their voice, so that we can move forward together."

The NRL added it has had its own independent Voice since the commencement of the Australian Rugby League Commission.

“The Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council (ARLIC) plays an integral role in making representations to the ARLC with ideas and views on behalf of Indigenous peoples across the game,” it said.

Its position follows support for the 'yes' campaign from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and AFL clubs Collingwood and West Coast.

With AAP.

Australian Kids Are Struggling To Find Mental Health Help, New Data Shows
NEXT STORY

Australian Kids Are Struggling To Find Mental Health Help, New Data Shows

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australian Kids Are Struggling To Find Mental Health Help, New Data Shows

    Australian Kids Are Struggling To Find Mental Health Help, New Data Shows

    Growing up with an abusive father while being bullied at school, Sean Davis is now the sole supporter of his Mum and 10-year-old sister, Lilly.
    Jenny Craig Folds Days After Reassuring Australian Customers U.S. Closure Would Not Affect Them

    Jenny Craig Folds Days After Reassuring Australian Customers U.S. Closure Would Not Affect Them

    The Australian and New Zealand branches of the weight-loss company Jenny Craig have officially folded.
    Woman Demands Refund On Wedding Photos After Divorce

    Woman Demands Refund On Wedding Photos After Divorce

    A recent divorcee demanded a refund for her wedding photos four years later, claiming that the pictures were useless because her marriage failed.
    Passengers Could Receive Compensation From Airlines For Delays In Australia

    Passengers Could Receive Compensation From Airlines For Delays In Australia

    Delays could equal some free cash.
    Bluey Dominates U.S. Family Viewing As New Series Premieres

    Bluey Dominates U.S. Family Viewing As New Series Premieres

    Beloved Australian animated series Bluey has stormed the streaming charts in America, topping the list for most streamed 'acquired' series.