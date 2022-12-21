The Project

NRL Club St George Illawarra Dragons Asks Fans To Vote For Potential New Name

NRL Club St George Illawarra Dragons are asking fans to vote on a possible name change for the club.

The joint-venture club has reportedly proposed the option of wiping the term ‘Illawarra’ from its name and becoming St George Dragons.

The Daily Telegraph has reported the proposal could see the former ‘Illawarra Steelers’ name exit completely.

The names given to choose from for fans were — St George Dragons — Southern Dragons — Greater Sydney Dragons — The Dragons — St George Illawarra Dragons

Despite the potential name change, the club is reported to be committed to the Illawarra region, with plans to build a new $50 million centre of excellence at the University of Wollongong.

