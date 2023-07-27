NRL And NRLW Players To Cover Competition Logo In Protest Over The Ongoing Pay Agreement Negotiations

NRL and NRLW players will take part in the action during the Women in League Round, as the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) turns up the heat on head office.

The move comes shortly after the RLPA introduced a boycott of player media duties on matchdays.

Covering the logo was originally proposed for pre-season games when the previous CBA expired, but the protest was called off.

The RLPA have called for an independent mediator to resolve the stalemate after the NRL submitted a 'take-it-or-leave it' offer - but the union's requests have fallen on deaf ears.

The players' organisation says the NRL made "100 unreasonable and unacceptable changes" in their last offer.

The escalation in action is due to what the RLPA views as the NRL's failure to get a bargaining agreement finalised, nine months after the previous arrangement expired.

Male players are operating on the terms of the previous CBA, while the women's game has yet to get a fully fledged agreement of its own.

With AAP.