Novak Djokovic Wants To Play At 2023 Australian Open, Federal Government Will Make Decision

The former world number 1 has said he wants to return to Australia to play next year, despite the cancellation of his visa due to his vaccination status, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley confirmed to the Herald Sun.

Tilley said that Tennis Australia also wants Djokovic to play, meaning the decision now rests with the Federal Government.

Djokovic could be suspended from entering Australia for three years due to his deportation in January, which was put down to ‘character grounds.'

However, it is believed the Federal Government is open to granting the nine-time champion a visa.