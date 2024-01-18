The Project

Novak Djokovic Tells Heckler To 'Come Here And Say It To My Face' During Australian Open Match

Novak Djokovic has fired back at a heckler who yelled out during his match with Aussie Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open.

In the fourth set, with the scores tied at 2-2, Djokovic took issue with a comment from the spectator, approaching the stands to tell him to "come here and say it to my face".

When asked what the heckler said, Djokovic quipped: "I mean, you don't want to know.

"There was a lot of things that were being told to me on the court, particularly from that corner, and the same side the other corner.

"I was tolerating it for most of the match. At one point, I had enough, and I asked him whether he wanted to come down and tell it to my face.

"When you confront somebody, unfortunately for him, he didn't have the courage to come down. That's what I was asking him.

"If you have courage, if you're such a tough man, tough guy, come down and tell it to my face, and let's have a discussion about it.

"He was apologising from far away. That's all it is."

Djokovic admitted the heckling upset him. "I'm not going to sit and say it's all good. It's not good," he said. "Of course, it upsets me. I'm frustrated. I don't want to be experiencing that, but I have to accept it as it is. "Sometimes, I don't tolerate when somebody crosses the line. That's it. That's what happened.

"People have a few drinks... I guess late at night as well, that probably also has an effect on how they feel and behave.

"That's okay. People pay for tickets to come and watch us. They want to see the show. They want to have fun. They're allowed to do that.

"There's no issue in terms of I never asked anyone to leave the stadium. I never asked the chair umpire to take somebody out.

"I wouldn't do that because he paid his ticket, and he has the right to be there and say what he wants to say and behave how he wants to behave.

"But if somebody crosses the line, I'm going to take it to him, as I did to this guy, ask him if he wants to come closer and tell me what he wants to tell me - offend me, insult me as he did."

It did prove to be a turning point in the match, with a fired-up Djokovic going on to survive the scare from Popyrin, winning 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

