Novak Djokovic Sports ‘22’ Emblazoned Jacket After Scoring His 22nd Grand Slam Crown

However, keen fans took to Twitter to share the '22 jacket' Djokovich had donned following his win in honour of his 22nd grand slam victory.

The white zip-up Lacoste jacket with a 22 emblazoned on his chest in large font.

It caught the eye of many, including Australian Nick Kyrgios, who described it as "elite".

Djokovic preserved his aura of invincibility on Rod Laver Arena to see off Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) in a briefly competitive but ultimately anticlimactic championship decider on Sunday night.

The straight-sets but not always stress-free victory drew Djokovic level with Rafael Nadal on the men's all-time grand slam titles leaderboard. It secured the tennis super-Novak a record-extending 10th trophy at Melbourne Park.

The 35-year-old joins 14-time French Open champion Nadal as only the second man to win the same slam on at least 10 occasions.

Unbeaten - still - in finals on RLA and without a defeat in 41 matches in Australia since 2018, Djokovic did not need his father's courtside support to take another giant stride towards sporting immortality.

Srdjan Djokovic was conspicuously absent from the champion's box, despite being given the green light to attend the final after being swept up in something of an international incident by posing with pro-Russian fans at the tournament last week.

In addition to the spoils, records and the $2.975 million winner's cheque, Djokovic will also return to world No.1 on Monday, for a seventh stint atop the rankings, after once again denying Tsitsipas an elusive maiden major and the chance to scale the summit himself for the first time.