Novak Djokovic Set To Arrive In Melbourne For The Australian Open A Year After Being Deported

Novak Djokovic will return to Melbourne for the Australian Open, a year after his visa was cancelled and the 21-time Grand Slam winner was deported.

Djokovic will be back in Melbourne in time for a blockbuster exhibition match against Australia's Nick Kygrios on Friday night.

The two, who have had feuds in the past, seemed to have settled their differences in a four-set match in the Wimbledon Final last year.

Novak Djokovic feels like he has enjoyed the ideal preparation for the Australian Open after downing a series of high-calibre opponents on the way to winning the Adelaide International 1.

In his first tournament in Australia since being deported, Djokovic beat American Sebastian Korda in an epic three-set thriller in Sunday's final.

Djokovic loved his experience in Adelaide, and feels the tournament was the perfect preparation for the first major of the year.

"Absolutely. Five great matches," Djokovic said.

'I couldn't ask for a better preparation and lead-up to Australian Open.

"I have a week off for recovery now and working on specific things in terms of my game, my body, getting my mind in the right state for the best-of-five and two long weeks hopefully."With AAP.

