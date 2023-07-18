Novak Djokovic Cops Hefty $11,750 Fine After Smashing His Racket During Wimbledon Final

The seven-time champion was handed the penalty for "racket abuse" during the match where he lost to Spaniard 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

The All England Club confirmed that the GOAT had been hit with the fine, although he did make $2.26 million in prize money for making it to the final.

Alcaraz's win robbed Djokovic of his 24th grand slam title and eighth Wimbledon title.

When probed about his display of anger, he said, "There's not much to talk about that. [It] was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just a tough, tough couple of points."

"He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth [set]."

"It was a frustration in the moment.''

"I answered to your colleague two minutes ago about that. There's not much to say about that."

Although the Serbian tennis player lost his cool on the court, he had wonderful things to say about his opponent.

"I didn't expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he's proven he's the best player in the world," Djokovic said in a post-match press conference. "I haven't played a player like him, ever."

"People have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that.

"He's got basically the best of all three worlds. He's got this Spanish bull mentality, fighting spirit and incredible defence that we've seen with Rafa. He's got some nice sliding backhands, some similarities with my backhands. He is a complete player."