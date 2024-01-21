The Project

Notorious Corrupt Cop Roger 'The Dodger' Rogerson Dead Aged 83

Disgraced former police officer Roger Rogerson has died in hospital aged 83.

Known as "The Dodger", the controversial and charismatic tough cop turned killer was moved from Long Bay prison to Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital on Thursday where he was receiving end-of-life care.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 11.15pm on Sunday.

Both hero and villain during his 28-year police career, Rogerson was at one time the NSW force's most decorated officer, with a stellar career catching crims and a formidable reputation for bravery.

That was before his close connections to Sydney's most notorious crooks were exposed, eventually destroying his reputation, career and freedom.

At the end, Rogerson was serving a life sentence for the execution-style 2014 murder of drug dealer, Jamie Gao, over which he always maintained his innocence.

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

