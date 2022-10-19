The Project

Not Getting Enough Sleep At Night Linked To Multiple Chronic Diseases

Adults who have less than five hours of sleep or less at night are more likely to develop two or more chronic illnesses as they age.

A study published in the journal PLOS Medicine examined the sleeping patterns of 7,000 men and women employed by the British civil service.

They followed the participants for over 30 years, tracking their sleep and any chronic diseases they developed.

"Short sleep duration at age 50, 60 or 70 was associated with a 30 to 40 per cent increase of multimorbidity [developing more than one chronic illness]," said lead author Séverine Sabia, an epidemiologist at the Université Paris Cité, Inserm and the University College London.

People in the study were regarded as having a "short sleep duration" if they slept five hours or less, and their risk of disease was compared to those who had the recommended seven hours.

The study showed a correlation between a lack of sleep and a greater risk of death.

Gemma Paech, a sleep researcher at the University of Newcastle who was not involved in the study, said the findings supported previous research that linked sleep duration and sleep quality with illness.

She added the study does raise the "chicken and egg dilemma" in sleep studies.

"We know when people don't get enough sleep that can lead to health problems, but then a lot of the time when people have health problems, they also have a poor sleep," Dr Paech said.

"I don't think you can unequivocally define the cause."

