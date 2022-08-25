Not Drying Your Hands Correctly Could Be Worse Than Not Washing Them To Begin With

We grow up being told of the importance of washing our hands – sadly and grossly, many adults need to be reminded of the significance of this through COVID over the last couple of years.

Something that is not drilled into us is how to dry our hands – in fact, I have many memories of my mother just violently shaking her hands over the sink before saying, "hurry up, just wipe them on your pants".

I would follow her orders and later annoy her when I would announce to everyone I saw that it was not pee on my pants, but the result of my mother's hurriedness.

Little did Mum know that both our drying methods rank very highly on the 'how to spread bacteria and diseases' list, and according to Dr Webber not drying your hands after going to the toilet can actually be even worse than not washing them at all.

That quick stop-in at the McDonald's bathroom is probably why our cousins got colds after every one of our visits.

Bacteria like E. coli thrive on wet surfaces, including our hands. According to a previous study, 85 per cent of germs transferred by people contaminating surfaces occur when hands are still moist.

Dr Webber has classified eight of the world's most common hand drying methods from best to worst as part of his effort to enhance public hygiene.

The so-called 'drip-dry dodger' who doesn't bother to dry their hands at all ranks as the most unhygienic way to "dry" your hands.

Taking out second worse place is 'the hair styler' - They rub off the last droplets in their hair which in turn covers their hands in bacteria.

On the opposite end of the scale, Dr Webber has listed the best and most effective ways to dry your hands.

Taking out the top spot is what has been coined 'the surgeon'. This is where you rub your knuckles through every nook and crevice of a hand drier. This will ensure that your hands are thoroughly dry and free of bacteria.

Dr Webber argues that wringing your hands under a dryer, employing the increased friction to help eliminate droplets of water, is the next best way to dry after the surgeon method.

The following is Dr Webber's list of the best to worst ways to dry your hands:

1. The Surgeon: They get into all the cracks under a dryer and make sure every nook is clear of bacteria

2. The Wringer: They wring their hands under a dryer, using friction to remove droplets of water

3. The Shaker: They remove surplus water before the hand dryer does its job

4. The Paper Waster: They use a stack of paper towels to dry off their hands, but this can be wasteful

5. The Loo Roll Smuggler: They use toilet rolls, leaving their hands covered in contaminated paper

6. The One with Soggy Trousers: They finish off drying on their trousers, but pick up bacteria from the clothes

7. The Hair Styler: They rub off the last droplets in their hair, covering their hands in bacteria

8. The Drip-Dry Dodger: They don't dry their hands at all, allowing bacteria and viruses to thrive

So next time you're in the bathroom, think about your priorities: do you want to have great hair or do you want to help stop the spread of bacteria? The answer is simple: look bad, be good.