'Nose Breathing' Is A New Trend & It Could Be Beneficial For Your Health

A new trend of nose breathing has gained traction on TikTok, with influencers claiming they reap the benefits of forcing themselves to only breathe through their nose.

While nose breathing can improve your overall health, mouth breathing can cause mouth decay and problems with facial development.

Or so these influencers claim.

Some TikTok users are encouraging people to tape over their mouth at night to force the body to breathe only through the nose.

"Need an easy way to improve your overall health and immune system? Mouth taping is the way to go!" one influencer claimed.

They claim that by taping your mouth while you sleep, you can improve your oral health, prevent snoring and help with a better night's sleep.

Despite the many online fans of mouth taping, doctors say this practice could cause more harm than good.

"It's a terrible idea," says Dr. Kathryn Boling, a primary care doctor at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

"There are a lot of TikTok [trends] I see where I am like, 'Goodness gracious, where do these things come from?'"

How often do we have to say, don't get medical advice from TikTok… that's what Google's for.