Norwegian Authorities Euthanise Freya The Walrus Because Of Public Risk

The walrus had become a tourist attraction in Oslo because of her habit of climbing on to local boats, occasionally resulting in them sinking.

But authorities had put repeated warnings to the gathering crowds to stay away from Freya due to the risk she posed to humans.

However, locals and tourists disregarded these warnings, and the decision was made by The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries to euthanise her, claiming while they “have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence”.

“The decision to euthanise the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety,” said Director General of Fisheries, Mr. Frank Bakke-Jensen, in a statement.

“Through on-site observations the past week it was made clear that the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus.

“Therefore, the Directorate has concluded, the possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained.” Bakke-Jensen said the operation was “conducted in t a humane fashion”.

The option to move Freya was considered, but it was decided authorities “could not ensure the animal's welfare through any means available”.

Freya became a symbol of body positivity for her sun baking habit during Europe’s Summer months.