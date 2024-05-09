The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Northern Territory Makes Push For Its Own AFL Club

Northern Territory Makes Push For Its Own AFL Club

A Northern Territory club could join the AFL within a decade and play at a multi-purpose 20,000-capacity stadium in Darwin, NT powerbrokers say.

AFL greats Andrew McLeod, Nathan Buckley, and former AFL chief executive Andrew Demetriou have joined an NT task force to examine the feasibility of an AFL club in the territory.

The task force released a strategic business case on Thursday, estimating that an AFL club would create 260 jobs and provide the territory with an annual economic benefit of $116 million.

A Tasmanian team will enter the AFL in 2028, and the league's hierarchy has yet to commit to further expansion.

But the NT task force is pushing its claims for a 20th licence should it become available, with the strategic business case saying a club could be formed in seven to 10 years.

"Territorians love their AFL, and there's no doubt that having a long-term plan to get a team in the AFL is the best way to ensure success," NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler said.

"This process and the strategic business case is about making sure the NT is ready to make a bid for an AFL licence when one becomes available."

Early planning for a stadium has started to give the territory government a roadmap if it decides to proceed with the project.

"An AFL club in the NT will need to look to the government at both a territory and federal level to provide financial support for operational requirements of the club and for the development of the required stadium infrastructure," the business case stated.

"This will ensure a sustainable financial model is secured for the club."

American Pundits Lose Their Mind Over Stormy Daniels At Trump Trial
NEXT STORY

American Pundits Lose Their Mind Over Stormy Daniels At Trump Trial

Advertisement

Related Articles

American Pundits Lose Their Mind Over Stormy Daniels At Trump Trial

American Pundits Lose Their Mind Over Stormy Daniels At Trump Trial

Stormy Daniels took to the stand to testify in Donald Trump's hush money case in New York this week.
New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Details have been revealed about a new comedy series that will take place in the same universe as ‘The Office’.
Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Hunter Valley Grammar have renamed their Mother’s Day stall to the Family Gift Stall to support students without a mother at home, although not everyone in the school community is behind the idea.
How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

A TikToker recently revealed that you can spot people of different generations by the way they type on their smartphones.
Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

A woman took to the internet to share her confusion after she discovered that her ex-boyfriend named her newborn baby girl after her.