Northern Territory Makes Push For Its Own AFL Club

AFL greats Andrew McLeod, Nathan Buckley, and former AFL chief executive Andrew Demetriou have joined an NT task force to examine the feasibility of an AFL club in the territory.

The task force released a strategic business case on Thursday, estimating that an AFL club would create 260 jobs and provide the territory with an annual economic benefit of $116 million.

A Tasmanian team will enter the AFL in 2028, and the league's hierarchy has yet to commit to further expansion.

But the NT task force is pushing its claims for a 20th licence should it become available, with the strategic business case saying a club could be formed in seven to 10 years.

"Territorians love their AFL, and there's no doubt that having a long-term plan to get a team in the AFL is the best way to ensure success," NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler said.

"This process and the strategic business case is about making sure the NT is ready to make a bid for an AFL licence when one becomes available."

Early planning for a stadium has started to give the territory government a roadmap if it decides to proceed with the project.

"An AFL club in the NT will need to look to the government at both a territory and federal level to provide financial support for operational requirements of the club and for the development of the required stadium infrastructure," the business case stated.

"This will ensure a sustainable financial model is secured for the club."