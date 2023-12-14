The Project

Northern Territory Government Spokesperson On Solar Power

“We’re powering towards our target of 50% renewable energy by 2030 including a target of 70% renewable energy across 72 Aboriginal communities supplied by Indigenous Essential Services.

“The Northern Territory Government is establishing a trial of solar panels on urban public housing in Tennant Creek and investing $6.1 million in the Wurrumiyanga pilot project on the Tiwi Islands as part of the government’s broader Remote Power System Strategy.

“The Northern Territory Government doesn’t make energy payment systems based on race, we have different systems for our urban and remote public housing properties that reflect the different needs and infrastructure between these two geographic types.

“Our housing officers work tirelessly with tenants to identify and resolve issues and are committed to providing safe and secure homes for people through our public housing program.”

