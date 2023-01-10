The Project

North Sydney Council Looks To Ban People Wearing Fur And Leather To Their Events And Meetings

North Sydney council is looking to ban people from wearing fur and leather to their events and meetings.

However, the irony of the proposal was not lost on former mayor councillor Jilly Gibson who feared it could lead to a ban on historical items in the council chambers, such as leather-bound books and even the seats members of the council sit on and have sat on for over quarter of a century.

“While we were debating this motion, we were sitting on historic leather chairs,” councillor Gibson remarked.

She went on, “I’m the North Sydney Council’s longest-serving councillor and the former mayor, and I’ve been sitting on the leather chairs for 26 years. It’s a historic chamber, and every item of furniture has historical value.”

26 years is a long time to be sitting on one chair. We’ve had our office ones for nearly 2 years, and I’m fed up with them already.

Gibson also reminded us that such a ban would potentially include items like leather bags, jackets and shoes, which would include the iconic Akubra hats and R.M. Williams boots.

Whether Ms Gibson is truly concerned about the cultural and historical implications that a total leather ban would have or she’s simply worried her outfits won’t fly at work anymore is something we’ll let you decide for yourselves.

