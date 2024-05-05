North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

The anthem, which honestly is quite a nice break from the usual mumble rap and Taylor Swift songs, can only be described as absolutely absurd. And it can only be described that way because my ears work and I don’t live over there.

So the song is a mess but maybe the video accompanying the musical abomination is good? No, it’s just as bad. Worse somehow.

Here, watch for yourself.

Kim Jong Un has released a song called 'Friendly Father', it's generally about how he's a great and friendly leader. I have to say, after watching it, maybe we were wrong about him...



Kim, if you're reading this, I like your haircut. pic.twitter.com/ZCjbzYFWRg



— Daniel🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ॐ (@DannyDutch) April 28, 2024

Legally we must state that we are not responsible for any damage you do to your phone after watching this video and throwing it against a wall, and we do ask viewers not to physically damage their ears and eyes to make it end early.