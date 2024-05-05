The Project

North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

A patriotic and totally normal song about Kim Jong Un, which describes the leader as “warm-hearted” and “friendly” has gone viral on TikTok after Gen Z users have been remixing the living democracy out of it.

The anthem, which honestly is quite a nice break from the usual mumble rap and Taylor Swift songs, can only be described as absolutely absurd. And it can only be described that way because my ears work and I don’t live over there.  

So the song is a mess but maybe the video accompanying the musical abomination is good? No, it’s just as bad. Worse somehow.  

Here, watch for yourself. 

Legally we must state that we are not responsible for any damage you do to your phone after watching this video and throwing it against a wall, and we do ask viewers not to physically damage their ears and eyes to make it end early. 

@musicbylevine its kinda fire tbh #fyp #trend #disco #futurefunk #kimjongun #northkorea #kimjongunremix #kimjonun #remix ♬ original sound - The News Movement
