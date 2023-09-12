North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Heads To Russia On Train Travelling 59KM/H

Kim was accompanied by top government officials, including military personnel, KCNA said.

Photos released by state media showed military honour guards and crowds of people in dark suits and colourful dresses waving flowers and flags as he boarded the dark green train, which is believed to be armoured and carry other specialised equipment.

Kim's trip to Russia and meeting with Putin will be a full-scale visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video posted online.

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks will be relations between the neighboring countries.

"We will continue to strengthen our friendship," he said.

The New York Times reported on the meeting last week, saying Kim plans to negotiate weapons supplies with Putin.

Russia is concerned with securing supplies of weapons and ammunition for its war against Ukraine, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed officials from the US and allied governments.

The newspaper said Putin is hoping for North Korean artillery shells and anti-tank weapons while Kim is said to be hoping for advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid.

North Korea has been considered a possible supplier of artillery ammunition and missiles for some time, because it has specialised in modernising Soviet weapons systems.

According to the New York Times report, the visit is to take place on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok, on the east coast of Russia, scheduled for September 10-13.

A harbinger of the Kim visit was the trip of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to Pyongyang in August to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

During Shoigu's visit, agreements were reached on stronger military co-operation.

Kim has only been to Russia once, when he visited Vladivostok in April 2019 - also with his armoured train.

At the time, the talks with Putin focused on the North Korean nuclear programme and the strengthening of economic co-operation.

However, there were no concrete results.