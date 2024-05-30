North Korea Launch Hundreds Of Rubbish-Filled Balloons In South Korea

The balloons, filled with rubbish and excrement, have been found in eight of the nine South Korean provinces, with the military warnings residents not to touch them as they contain filthy waste and trash”.

The North warned of retaliation after activists from the South “frequently scattering leaflets and other rubbish” at the border.

"Mounds of wastepaper and filth will soon be scattered over the border areas and the interior of the ROK, and it will directly experience how much effort is required to remove them," North Korea's vice-minister of defence Kim Kang Il said on state media on Sunday.

On Tuesday, residents in the South Korean capital of Seoul were warned to “refrain fro outdoor activities” and told to report any “unidentified objects”.

The South Korean military has called the act a “clear violation of international law”.

It seriously threatens the safety of our people. North Korea is entirely liable for what happens due to the balloons, and we sternly warn North Korea to immediately stop this inhumane and crass action," the military said.

Image: South Korean Defence Ministry