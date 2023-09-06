Non-Emergency Patients Urged To Stay Away From Two Major Tasmanian Public Hospitals

The state's health department issued the advice on Tuesday night for the Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital.

Both facilities and Ambulance Tasmania are suffering from high rates of unplanned staff absences with COVID-19, the flu and seasonal illnesses, according to the department.

Additionally, there's also a high number of patients with complex needs awaiting discharge.

This includes people waiting for placement in aged care and National Disability Insurance Scheme assessments, approvals and support.

"The hospitals are closely managing elective surgery activity to maintain access for emergency demand," department of Health Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said.

"This includes working with private hospitals to access contracted bed capacity and elective surgery support."

The health department has stated that the public can contact urgent care clinics in Hobart and Launceston if their issues are not an emergency.

In July, just 36 per cent of all emergency department patients at the Royal Hobart Hospital were seen within the recommended time.

The figure was only 1 per cent better for Launceston General Hospital.

With AAP.